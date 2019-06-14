Enhance your child’s creative mind with this craft in a box

Do you struggle to keep your children entertained? Then Doughsie Dough is exactly what you need. Mary Eden Sandall and Annie Crockett stopped by our studio today to show us their unique kits that will enhance your children’s imaginations. Young creative minds are powerful and Doughsie Dough’s goal is to contribute to their individuality.

Doughsie Dough’s new Bug and Garden kit is launching today!

Use code GOODTHINGSUTAH for 10% off until 10 pm/MST.

For more information head to their website doughsiedough.com or their Instagram @doughsiedough.

