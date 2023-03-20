SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – The newest space to connect and create just opened in Salt Lake. Madi Nilsson and Tricia Cook, owners and operators of Salt Lake Pottery Studio, told us all about what their business has to offer.

Creating pottery has so many benefits. It creates a connection between your mind and body, allowing you to let go and create something new. Salt Lake Pottery Studio offers classes, private events, and even monthly memberships that give you access to the studio. They wanted to make a beautiful and inclusive space to promote connections and art, which they have done perfectly.

When they were first discussing their business plan, Tricia and Madi wanted to find a unique way to give back to their community. They decided that the best way to do that was to create an opportunity for people to center themselves and have a joyful experience. Creating at their studio gives you the chance to be intentional and present in the moment.

In addition to their pottery classes, they also feature local artists in a community art gallery at their studio. They feature 2D and 3D art pieces that are for sale to the community, and 100% of the proceeds go to the artists.

For your chance to engage in the ancient art of pottery, find more information on their different classes on their website or Instagram.