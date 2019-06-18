Energy healing with Michelle Money

Do you want someone to peel back your layers in order to find out what is causing the stress in your life? Michelle Money opened up about how she has found peace in her life. Michelle brought in her energy healer Suzanne Stauffer to talk about healing through energy.

Suzanne talked about how we each have a field of energy inside of us. She tells us that our bodies work to heal us through the inside out.

Michelle says that energy healing is different then going to therapy. She has found that working with Suzanne has pealed back the layers. She was able to find the root cause of what was causing her to get agitated.

Suzanne and Michelle have decided to team up and create a course to help de-myth all of the stigmas around energy healing. The course is 10 days long and includes 5 hours of Suzanne and her insight and knowledge for only $24.99.

