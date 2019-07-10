Endless summer activities

Utah has endless activities for the summer, like discovering a new place like the Belly of the Dragon or going fruit picking with your family. Gina Mecham the creator of Utah Fun Activities joined us to share a list of activities for you and your kids to partake in this summer.

Utah Fun Activities has a list of things to do this summer that are cheap or free on their Instagram and Facebook. Some examples of these are:

Going fruit picking at different farms in Utah

Experience a hot air balloon festival either in the morning or at night

Going to the drive inn to watch a movie.

If you love to enjoy the summer nights in Utah there is plenty of activities that you can go to at night:

The Full Moon Night Lift Rides And Zip Tour in Sundance

Squaw Peak Lookout at night

Movie in the Water in Vineyard

The Light Festival Sky Lanterns

For all the information on the different activities that are going on this summer you can visit @utahfunactivities on Instagram and Facebook.