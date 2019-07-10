Endless summer activities

Utah has endless activities for the summer, like discovering a new place like the Belly of the Dragon or going fruit picking with your family. Gina Mecham the creator of Utah Fun Activities joined us to share a list of activities for you and your kids to partake in this summer.
Utah Fun Activities has a list of things to do this summer that are cheap or free on their Instagram and Facebook. Some examples of these are:
- Going fruit picking at different farms in Utah
- Experience a hot air balloon festival either in the morning or at night
- Going to the drive inn to watch a movie.
If you love to enjoy the summer nights in Utah there is plenty of activities that you can go to at night:
- The Full Moon Night Lift Rides And Zip Tour in Sundance
- Squaw Peak Lookout at night
- Movie in the Water in Vineyard
- The Light Festival Sky Lanterns
For all the information on the different activities that are going on this summer you can visit @utahfunactivities on Instagram and Facebook.