Empowering women through fashion

Lisa Stockton, owner of Peppered with Leopard Boutique, is here with Surae today sharing fall fashion advice. Her goal is to empower women through the clothes she sells and help them feel confident. Stockton started this company in February and has many items up for sale on her website.

For the fall, she recommends using transitional pieces for layering and add to the clothes you already have in your closet so you don’t have to spend a fortune. Purchasing some of these pieces will help bring some spice into your wardrobe.

Her first model, Launa, is seen wearing a swiss dot maxi dress which is fashionable and great for the fall. The other piece worn by Veronica is the brand new leopard dress. This dress can be worn all year round and can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

Stockton brought many other trendy pieces, including vests, sweaters, and jackets. She said she loves to incorporate pockets into all of the jackets and sweaters to make it more convenient.

Be sure to visit their website to see all the cute clothes they have to offer and use code GTU25 for 25% off until Oct. 31!