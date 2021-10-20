Empowering women through fashion fit for their body type

Edynkei Fashion owner, Pualei Lynn, came by today to talk about her boutique and empower women to love and embrace their bodies through how they dress.

Edynkei is a modest boutique that provides fashionable styles for every body shape. They also do events, personal styling, and shopping appointments so you can find the clothing that best suits you!

Lynn says there is no ideal body type, there are just individual bodies. Once you are aware of your body an shape and unique assets you can learn how to dress your body in the most flattering ways.

Fashion is a tool and a way for you to express yourself in a way that resembles your highest self. Lynn says, “When you show up as your highest self, you are better able to show up for those around you, raising their vibrations, and the vibrations of the planet.”

Edynkei is offering some special promotions to GTU viewers! Get 30% off sitewide by using code GOODTHINGS. Plus, get a gift with any purchase over $50 and they always offer free shipping.

They will also have a special GTU tab on the website with all the styles from today’s segment for easy shopping if you see something from the segment you have to have in your closet.

Also, be one of the first 10 women to sign up for an in-person or virtual 30 Minute Private Styling Session and get it for FREE (a $65 Value).

To shop Edynkei Fashion or get more information, visit their website, Instagram, Facebook and visit their store located at 527 West State Road, Suite 102, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062.