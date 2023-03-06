SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — As we celebrate Women’s History Month, it’s important to recognize the incredible contributions that women have made to society, and the ongoing efforts to empower, encourage, and enhance the lives of women. Stephanie Miller, the Board Chair for WE3, an employee resource group at L3Harris Technologies, is a leader in these efforts.

At WE3, the mission is clear: to strive for empowering, encouraging, and enhancing the lives of other women. Through their community initiatives, WE3 supports the VOA youth shelter with their PRIDE ERG, partners with local STEM-focused interest groups such as NCWIT and U of U, and supports local military families. These efforts are a testament to the dedication and commitment of the WE3 team to make a difference in the lives of women in their community.

In honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, Stephanie Miller and her team are hosting an event at the Clark Planetarium to promote STEM education for girls. The event, which is open to the public, will feature speakers and activities that encourage young girls to pursue their interests in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

As we celebrate the incredible achievements of women throughout history, it’s important to recognize that there is still much work to be done in the fight for gender equality. But with leaders like Stephanie Miller and the team at WE3, we can be confident that progress is being made, one initiative at a time.