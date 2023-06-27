Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – With its renowned scenery, Utah is one of the best states to get out and enjoy the outdoors. Hiking is an all-time favorite activity for Utah residents, but doing it alone can bring worry and concern. Lindsay Alviani, Utah Babes hiking group founder; Melissa Pehrson, Utah Babes hiking group co-founder; and Michelle Brand, personal trainer, and nutritionist, joined us today to talk about how they created a community of girls to blaze through Utah trails together.

Utah Hiking Babes is a group of strong, passionate outdoor women seeking peaks, nature, and mental and physical wellness in Utah’s beautiful canyons. Lindsay Alviani started this group so she would not have to hike alone. It started with just 20 of her friends and now has over 15,000 members. Women from all over Utah are a part of this group and can create their own hiking events through the group and choose a level that fits their skill level, whether it be easy, moderate, or difficult. Amazing connections and friendships have been created and continue to grow because of Utah Hiking Babes!

To join these babes on their hiking adventures or to see the incredible views they witness, follow them on social media @utahhiking_babes.