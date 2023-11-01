SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Elle Stallings, Media Manager of White Label Advisors, joined us on the show to share how they help companies optimize their human resources within their financial and business plans. White Label Advisors offers human capital advising services, spanning talent acquisition, compliance, and more.

The Women’s Professional Network Kick-Off Luncheon, in partnership with ACG Utah, aims to elevate the role of women in Utah’s business growth. Scheduled for November 9th in Salt Lake City, the event features keynote speaker Shauna Smith, CEO of Savory Restaurant Fund, and will provide a platform for networking and professional growth. Attendees can find more details and RSVP information on the White Label Advisors website whitelabeladvisors.com/events and @whitelabeladvisors on social media.