The best day of the year is Mother's Day. What better way to show the importance of mothers than a big celebration of women all around the world.

Women of The World supports refugee women and mothers by helping them achieve self-reliance, a voice in the community and empowering economic success. Samira Harnish joined us on the show to express that Women of the World welcomes mothers from all over Utah to join a celebration that honors the joys and trials of motherhood.

Many of the women invited to this event are survivors, who have had to fight to provide their children with better opportunities. However, there are many commonalities in their journeys as mothers that can be shared with their neighbors here in Utah. This event will also feature an award for Mother of the year. For more information head to their website.