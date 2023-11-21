SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – The Utah Inland Port Authority’s project has introduced over $300,000 into enhancing Salt Lake City’s West Side. Demonstrating a devoted commitment to community growth.

Carefully chosen projects focus on creating jobs and supporting those in need, contributing to a stronger, more vibrant community. Notable allocations include $100,000 each to Neighborhood House and Salt Lake Neighborhood Housing Services, nurturing children and empowering underserved communities.

The Pete Suazo Business Center receives $50,000, fostering minority entrepreneurs, while TreeUtah and the Salt Lake City Police Foundation are supported with $50,000 and $10,000 respectively, promoting environmental sustainability and community policing. The Utah Inland Port Authority’s strategic investments aim to uplift and unite the West Side, making a positive impact on residents’ lives.

To learn more about Utah Inland Port Authority and projects please visit https://inlandportauthority.utah.gov/

SPONSORED by Utah Inland Port Authority