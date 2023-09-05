SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Helping individuals with disabilities find their passion in art, that’s what the newly crowned Miss Riverton is all about. Haylee Lamb joined us on the show to share about her service platform entitled, The Gift You Are and her partnership with Art From The Heart.

Lamb has partnered with Columbus Community Center which has been transforming the lives of individuals with disabilities through employment, training, day programs and housing since 1968. The Art from the Heart event kicks off with a 3-day online auction of diverse artwork to support Columbus Community Center programs and services. The last day of the auction will include an art reception with all artworks on display and a chance to meet the artists.

This year’s theme is “Accelerating Abilities.” The artwork will be comprised of artists from the autism and disability community as well as local artist who would like to donate their work. Art truly is therapeutic and it gives these individuals an opportunity to communicate through their work, find their creativity, and often gives them a sense of purpose.

Fore more information, go to Columbusserves.org click on the Art from the Heart. The auction starts Sept. 6th and ends Sept. 8th with a meet the artist art reception at the Columbus Community Center. It’s a Free event with food and entertainment.