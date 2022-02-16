Empowering people through artistic expression

Madazon Can Can joined us on the show to talk about her drag and burlesque program happening now at The Salt Mine! The Salt Mine is an erotic dance studio located that reopened it’s doors in a new location downtown. This studio is a movement art collective. They offer dance, aerial, pole, antigravity, and liquid motion. Salt Mine offers a broad spectrum of circus, theater, dance, and movements to make anyone feel empowered.

Erotic dance classes help people to find their authenticity and truth. It is beyond a body experience, but a change of heart and mind that allows people to connect not just to themselves, but to the world around them and foster change. The teachers at Salt Mine emphasize connecting with the community. It’s critical for one to find authenticity, and at Salt Mine they believe your body holds the ability to do so.

Can Can offers a class called “burlesque for everybody.” It doesn’t matter who you are and what you look like, burlesque can be done by anyone. In this class people are able to let loose and find what makes them feel like their truest form of themselves. It’s not about being the “best” dancer. It’s about being connected to yourself.

If you would like to learn more about Salt Mine and what classes Can Can offer follow the links below.

Instagram- @madazon_can_can @thesaltmineslc

Website- https://thesaltmineslc.com https://www.madazoncancan.com