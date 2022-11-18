SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Motivational speaker and author Rob Sirstin shares the must have for proper communication and comprehension within relationships. Navigating conflict in relationships with your partner can be challenging but fortunately, Sirstin shares what can be done to maintain a healthy and long-lasting relationship.

Accoring to Sirstin, what is important is understanding what each other needs within a relationship as well as understanding each other’s past trauma. Communication and listening is key. Sirstin also advocates creating safety for one another. “If we have a partner that comes to us and wants to talk about something, walking on eggshells in the house is not safe,” said Sirstin. “We need to do a better job as men of seeing why [we] are so angry.” Seeing what is going on deep inside and finding what can be done to heal is what will make the relationship with your partner even stronger.

