PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Premier Martial Arts is not just a martial arts school; it’s a community that focuses on personal development and growth. Owner, Adam Ruben, and instructor, David Kim believe that martial arts is a way of life that can positively impact people of all ages and backgrounds.

At Premier Martial Arts, their mission is to empower lives through martial arts. They believe that it is not just a sport, but a way of life that teaches discipline, respect, and perseverance. Adam Ruben emphasizes that their goal is to create better people through martial arts.

David Kim points out that martial arts is not just about physical training, but it also has a significant impact on mental development. It builds character and shapes the way people think and approach challenges. Kim shares a story about one of their students who had difficulty controlling his anger and aggression. After training at Premier Martial Arts, he became more disciplined, focused, and respectful towards others.

Premier Martial Arts also has a program called Life Coach Kids that focuses on goal-setting and accountability. They believe that these skills are essential for children to succeed in life. Through this program, they teach children how to set achievable goals and hold themselves accountable for their actions.

Adam Ruben mentions that Premier Martial Arts is not just for children but for everyone from ages 3 to 99, regardless of their skill level. They have programs for beginners, intermediate, and advanced students. They provide a safe and friendly environment where anyone can learn and grow.

Premier Martial Arts is offering two free private lessons for anyone who signs up on their website. They have locations in Draper, Riverton, and Pleasant Grove.