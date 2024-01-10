SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and in an effort to support survivors, Melissa Sevy, Founder and CEO of Ethik, joined us on the show to share the importance of meaningful employment for survivors.

Ethik collaborates with handcraft cooperatives globally, focusing on regions like the US, Mexico, Nepal, and East Asia, offering survivors an opportunity for sustainable recovery through employment. The “Survivor Collection,” is now available for preorder. The collection features items handcrafted by survivors, including a choker necklace, river pearl huggie earrings, a hope candle, and a woven shoulder bag.

Preorders will be open from January 10th to January 25th. Visit https://ethik.co/ and www.instagram.com/ethik__/ on social media for more information.