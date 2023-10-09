SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Josie White, Development Director, and Lindsey Boyer, Executive Director joined us on the show to share about the services offered in Salt Lake and Tooele Counties. They each have an emergency shelters, community based resource centers, a prevention and education team that travels around the county teaching the public about domestic violence, and clinical therapy.

Each location offers help for both men and women. White and Boyer shared some of the red flags and green flags to look for in relationships and how to utilize South Valley Services. They also shared about a community event happening called wear purple day on Oct 19th. The support of the community has a huge impact. If just 50 people started giving $25/month they would be able to raise $15,000 by next October!

Find more information at svsutah.org and on Instagram @svs and Facebook @southvalleyservices