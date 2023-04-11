SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Stephanie Wolfley, owner of Ruby Lash, a lash and brow artistry business, is on a mission to empower busy, working women. She believes that women should be able to focus on conquering the world, without worrying about their appearance. That’s where Ruby Lash comes in – offering efficient and luxurious lash and brow services that fit seamlessly into demanding schedules, ultimately saving women precious time every day.

Ruby Lash offers a variety of services, including lash extensions, lash lifts, and brow lamination. These services are tailored for busy women who are always on-the-go but still want to look their best. What makes Ruby Lash unique is their focus on providing quality services that are customized to each client’s needs.

Ruby Lash is offering two promotions – $20 off a ‘Lash and Brow Combo’ with code: GoodThings20 and 50% off 3 Beauty Business Mentorships with code: Mentor50. To learn more about Ruby Lash and Stephanie, follow @rubylash_slc and @steph_wolf or visit their website, www.rubylash-slc.com.