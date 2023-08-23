SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — As the landscape of work and family dynamics continues to evolve, the Children’s Service Society of Utah (CSS) is taking a stance to address the childcare needs of the community. Encarni Gallardo, Executive Director, and Emily Brown, Development Director, joined us in the studio to shed light on the vital initiative that is making waves in the state of Utah—the Employer Childcare Startup Grant.

Utah’s families are facing an ongoing challenge when it comes to finding quality childcare options. The CSS team recognizes the significance of this issue and highlights how businesses can play a pivotal role in alleviating this concern. Encarni Gallardo emphasizes, “Childcare isn’t just a family matter; it’s a community matter. Businesses can step up and become partners in addressing this need.”

The Employer Childcare Startup Grant, made possible through COVID-19 relief funds from the Utah Office of Child Care, empowers businesses of all sizes to establish on-site or near-site childcare centers. This grant not only supports the setup costs like furniture, toys, and equipment but also ensures that businesses can meet licensing requirements for operational childcare centers. It directly impacts the lives of children by providing a safe and nurturing environment.

With the grant available until September 2024, the time for businesses to act is now. CSS is ready to guide businesses through the application process, ensuring a smooth journey toward contributing to their employees’ well-being and the overall community. To learn more about this transformative initiative and how you can get involved, visit the CSS website at cssutah.org/ or connect with them on social media on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.