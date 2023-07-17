Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — In a world where mental health struggles are all too prevalent, author and medical professional Michael Vanderplas offers transformative insights on suicide prevention and resilience. Through his book, “Stay Strong: A Guide to Mental Resilience,” he provides a roadmap for navigating the darkest moments and finding hope.

Vanderplas shared five simple steps that can help control suicidal thoughts on a daily basis. These steps serve as pillars of strength, promoting overall well-being and empowering individuals to regain control of their lives.

1. Physical exercise.

2. Learn something new.

3. So something social

4. Get some work done.

5. Get 6-9 hours of sleep daily.

To learn more about Michael Vanderplas and his transformative work, visit staystrongbook.com/4utah. Engage with him on YouTube at Viking Nurse@vikingnurse4319 and on Instagram at @mike_vanderplas.