Empower and Educate: Change The World with Her goes virtual for 2021

As we continue to honor Black History Month on GTU, it’s important for young children of color to know to have empowering resources. On Friday, Alyssha Dairsow from Curly Me joined us with a look at how the yearly Change The World with Her will be different this year.

Dairsow tells us that the event is similar to years past, but held virtually. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with professional men and women in a multitude of professions.

So far young girls from Utah, Texas, and New Jersey among others taking part in the experience.

The virtual event takes place on Tuesday throughout the month of February at 6:00 pm MST.

For more information visit curlyme.org and Facebook