Emphasis on male dancers at En Pointe School of Ballet

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Sitting down with En Pointe School of Ballet’s owner Rachael Ellis was inspiring! Her ballet training comes through an impressive lineage of master ballet instructors. For 11 years of her life, Rachael’s instructor was Leanna Joyce Gomez, a Ballerina with the Maine State Ballet who also danced and studied with the Boston Ballet.

Leanna was instructed by two of the great ballet masters, Alexandra Danilova and Maria Swoboda. Both were Russian born, principal ballerinas with The Bolshoi and Ballet Russes and were pupils of Enrico Cecchetti who created the Cecchetti Method of teaching which is one of the 5 world recognized methods for teaching classical ballet.

Leanna also trained with the NYC Ballet with George Balanchine and Thomas Andrew. She had been accepted into the New York City Ballet Company when she left her performing career behind to be full-time mother, and in 1976 she moved to Florida and soon after began instructing Rachael, owner of En Pointe.

Alexandra Danilova played a small but significant role as a ballet teacher in the 1977 movie, “The Turning Point” and taught at the School of American Ballet. Maria Swoboda created The Ballet Russe School of Dance in New York.

Rachael quickly outgrew her home studio, and moved her dancers into a beautiful new West Jordan location that feels both like home and luxury upon entering. There’s also a dance store right inside to meet all your dancewear needs! Classes are offered for every age and ability, and as men and partnering instructor Daniel Peckham can attest, an emphasis for the boys at En Pointe.

Male-only classes are offered for ages five and up, and as you hear Daniel discuss both his journey and the importance of boys in dance, you can’t help but feel inspired.

Visit En Pointe at 7504 Center View Ct, West Jordan and online at https://enpointeballet.net/