Emma Stone shines in new Disney movie Cruella

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Have you seen the trailer for Emma Stone in Disney’s Cruella? The movie focuses on a young version of the “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” villain, Cruella de Vil. “In 1970s London, young fashion designer Estella de Vil becomes obsessed with dogs’ skins, especially Dalmatians, until she eventually becomes a ruthless and terrifying legend known as Cruella,” Disney describes the film. “The thing is, I was born brilliant. Born bad — and a little bit mad,” Stone says in the trailer.
- Plus, country music star Dolly Parton has asked the state of Tennessee to halt its plans to erect a statue of her. She requested that Tennessee state legislature remove a bill for a statue of her on the grounds of Nashville’s State Capitol government building. The 9 to 5 singer tweeted to say that now was not the right time. “Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” she said.
- And have you faced sticker shock while shopping for bras? Whether you’re an A cup or larger than a DD, you’ve likely been frustrated at some point in your life by how much you’ve had to spend on a bra. But when you find a good one, you’ll likely wear it until it’s quite literally falling apart. To read the entire article click here: https://news.yahoo.com/why-bras-expensive-4-factors-162400612.html
- And at the end of the show, what qualities do women really like in men? Which ones make them the sexiest? Guys with beards, tune in – we think you’ll like the results of this survey! Hope you join us for a Friday edition of GTU Hour 2.