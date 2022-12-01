- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – Get ready for more of Lily Collins! Season 3 of “Emily in Paris” teases more love affairs, friendship struggles, and big career changes for the titular heroine, played by Lily Collins. Emily (Collins) is torn between two men and two continents as she debates leaving the City of Lights to return to Chicago. A first look at the upcoming season shows Emily continuing her jet-setting ways across Europe. Season 2 left off with Emily professing her love for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), only to watch him get back together with his ex (and Emily’s friend) Camille, played by Camille Razat. Emily contemplates leaving France altogether to return to her job in Chicago instead of following Savoir boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) to her new company while weighing what that would mean for her other love interest Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and her career. As Emily’s future in France hangs in the balance, what will she decide? Since Laviscount is upped to a series regular, we at least know Alfie is in it for the long haul either way. Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, and Bruno Gouery also star.
- Plus, yes, we’re talking about it – do you leak urine since giving birth? Or have you felt pain during sex after delivery? You’re not alone — even if it feels that way. Marcy Crouch, board certified women’s health physical therapist who has a doctorate in physical therapy, tells TODAY.com that after more than a decade in the field, she knows just how common experiences like these are. “I’ve had the opportunity to work all over the U.S. and in multiple types of clinics, from owning my own cash-based clinic in Los Angeles to a hospital-based rehab facility,” Crouch says. “The one thing that almost every woman and mother has experienced or heard is … they were not prepared for birth, they didn’t know anything about their pelvic floor muscles, and they felt alone, dismissed and forgotten once the baby was born.” Pelvic floor dysfunction, like leaking urine or pelvic organ prolapse, occurs in one in four women, and nine out of 10 women experience pain the first time they have sex after having a baby, Crouch says. “These issues don’t go away on their own, profoundly affect a woman’s life in all aspects — motherhood, socially, romantically, career-wise — and oftentimes these women are told it’s normal, it’s what happens after having a baby, and to deal with it,” Crouch says. Crouch shares things you should never do if you would like to protect those all important pelvic muscles!
- We leave you with the best holiday board we’ve ever seen! EasyyLivin blogger Tiffany Ekmalian, whose Instagram feed is filled with beautiful variations of board-based foods, told “Good Morning America” she started her cocoa board with the “nonnegotiables and then elaborated from there” with festive additions to amp up a tray of traditional hot chocolate fixings. “For instance, marshmallows are always a must, so I thought about all of the different variations I could add to make the board extra festive,” she said. “I included peppermint, toasted vanilla and even snowflake-shaped marshmallows to the board. I wanted something crunchy that you could dip into your hot chocolate, so I snagged some chocolate biscotti and peppermint wafer sticks as well!” We hope you tune in to these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.