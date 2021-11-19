Emily in Paris is back on Netflix and is Utah due for a rebranding?

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Break out the red beret, because Emily in Paris is returning for season two this year. On Thursday, Netflix shared the first full trailer for the upcoming season, which features Lily Collins as Emily Cooper as well as returning stars Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, and some new characters. Naturally, there will be even more fun, fashion, and shots of France as Emily frolics around Europe.
- Plus, did you see it? The partial lunar eclipse that was the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. The eclipse occurred early on the morning of Friday, November 19, and it was visible across the entire United States, per Space.com. It wasn’t a total lunar eclipse that turns the moon entirely red as the Earth passes directly between the sun and moon.
- And is Utah due for a state wide rebranding? Gov. Spencer Cox on Thursday gently pushed back against Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith’s recent comments that Utah has done a “horrible job” of branding itself as it continues to exist as the “easy state to pick on” to the rest of the nation. “The numbers don’t support that,” said the Republican governor, a big fan of the Jazz. “We’re the fastest-growing state in the nation. It’s not like people aren’t coming to Utah. They’re coming in droves. Utah has been discovered, and people love Utah,” Cox said during his monthly news conference broadcast on PBS Utah from its Salt Lake City-based studio. In fact, Utah’s growth has been so successful, the governor said many home-grown Utahns would “push back and say, ‘We’ve been too successful and there are too many people moving here.'” To read more click here: https://www.ksl.com/article/50286891/has-utah-done-horrible-job-branding-itself-governor-says-states-wild-growth-tells-different-story
- Finally, three marriages and a recently broken off engagement have not turned Jennifer Lopez off to the thought of one day walking down the aisle again. While promoting her upcoming romantic comedy “Marry Me” with Owen Wilson and Maluma, the 52-year-old actor and pop superstar was asked by Hoda Kotb in an interview that aired on TODAY Thursday if she would ever get married again. “I don’t know,” Lopez said. “Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic, I always have been, a few times. I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100%.”
- At the end of the show – 90’s beauty trends have seen a huge resurgence in recent months. According to celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins, giant ’90s-inspired hair roller sets will be everywhere in 2022. Plus, Harry Styles comes out with a beauty line. We dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.