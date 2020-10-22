Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

We were thrilled to get Sarah Vaughn, founder & CEO of Melanin Squad back in the studio today to talk about embracing your single life!

Sarah tells us that the most important time of your life is during the period of singleness. Look at this time of your life as a gift, not as a punishment. There is no other perfect time in your life to grow, have fun, learn, and become the person you need to be. Embrace the season you’re in because this is the time for reflection, acceptance, and for letting go.

38.14% of the Utah population is single, with Utah having the lowest percentage of singles than any other state. However, there is a pressure to date or get married in Utah. Realize that being single does not mean being alone. Check your calendar and start making plans with friends and surround yourself with people who add to your life.

Embrace doing things alone, have your own dance party, embrace singleness not selfishness. Take time to meditate and think positive thoughts about your loved ones. Go on a hike or organize an event with some of your close friends to connect, share stories, and laugh together.Do it now, don’t wait to be in a relationship.

Don’t wait to start living your best life, and take that trip you have always wanted to take.

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.







