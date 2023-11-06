SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Embrace the nostalgia and artistry of film photography! Professional photographer, Brad Simmons, joined us on the show to share why film photography might be the move when it comes to capturing the real moments in life.

Brad says he loves film photography because of the way it captures humanity. Rather than posing and getting multiple takes digitally, film allows you to be present and take a snapshot to a moment in time that can be remembered forever.

He says that film photography is coming back and is the most accessible now that it’s ever been. Whether you have an older film camera or feel inspired to grab a new one, both work great. The key is learning how to load it correctly and the possibilities are endless. There are multiple camera stores in Utah that develop film including: Allen’s, The Findlab and Nichol’s. Allens has 4 locations, Provo, Orem, Salt Lake City, and Layton and gets your photos back the fastest.

For more photo tips and inspiration follow Brad on Instagram @bradsoop