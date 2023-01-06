SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Welcome to the world of locally grown flowers! If you’re looking to tap into the amazing movement of supporting local agriculture and bringing beauty into your home, business, or events, you’re in the right place. Stephen Workman from Mountain Man Flowers is here to help.

One of the best ways to get a head start on spring is by planting flowers early. Here are the top 5 flowers to get started:

Snapdragons

Scabiosa

Breadseed poppies

Bachelor buttons

Sweet peas

But if you don’t have a green thumb, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with a foolproof way to put together a bouquet in less than 2 minutes. All you need is a selection of 6 floral ingredients, which Workman demonstrated how to put together a beautiful bouquet in no time.

So where can you access the very best locally grown flowers for your event or home? Look no further than the Native Flower Company, Flower Imagination, and The Petal Coop. These local businesses are dedicated to providing the freshest, most beautiful blooms for all of your floral needs.

If you’re a floral business looking to gain access to the local wholesale market, the Utah Premier Flower Collective is here to help. Simply request local flowers from your favorite flower shops through the collective, and you’ll have access to a wide variety of beautiful blooms grown right here in Utah.

Be sure to follow Utah Premier Flower Collective and Mountain Man Flowers on social media for updates and inspiration, and don’t hesitate to reach out at utahpremierflowercollective@gmail.com with any questions or requests.