Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Nothing sounds better than a fresh sandwich as summer approaches. Homemade bread can elevate your lunch by creating perfect loaves that will create mouthwatering summer sandwiches. Nate Leach showed us how to make this quick loaf of bread that will be the perfect companion for elevating your summer sandwiches.

There’s something truly special about sinking your teeth into a sandwich made with homemade bread. You can’t beat the smell, taste, and texture of a loaf of bread made from your kitchen. Enjoy this super simple bread recipe from Nate Leach that will have you creating the sandwich of your dreams in an hour or less!

Ingredients:

1 cup warm water

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 TBSP yeast

1/3 cup neutral oil

1 egg

1 1/2 tsp salt

3 to 3 1/2 cups flour

1 egg whisked with 1 TBSP water to brush on top

Instructions:

In a large bowl, dissolve sugar in warm water. Add yeast; let stand for 5 minutes. Add the oil, egg, salt, and enough flour to form a soft dough. Knead for 5 minutes. Form dough into a smooth ball. Keeping the dough in the bowl, spray with non-stick spray and cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Let rise in a warm place for 15 minutes. Punch down dough. Knead for 1 minute. Form the loaf by rolling the ball into an oblong shape, then tucking and pinching the ends under the loaf. Place the loaf in a bread pan. Brush thoroughly with egg mixture. Let the loaf sit while the oven preheats to 400 degrees F, or about 10 minutes. Ensure your oven rack is on a lower setting so the top doesn’t burn. Bake for 30-40 minutes, until the outside is golden brown and the internal temperature of the loaf registers 195-200 degrees. You may need to cover the loaf in foil if the crust is browning too fast. Let cool. Slice & enjoy with butter!