Elon Musk hosts Saturday Night Live and do you want to get paid to nap?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared on stage in an all-black outfit to deliver his opening monologue on Saturday and began by saying that he doesn’t always have a lot of intonational variation in how he speaks. He went on to assert that he was making history as “the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL,” for which he received a round of applause. “Or at least the first to admit it,” he added. The backlash began when viewers started calling out both that Musk isn’t actually the first person with Asperger’s syndrome to host the show and that the term “Asperger’s syndrome” is outdated.
- Plus, want to get paid to nap? Now is your chance! A company is currently hiring for a team of five people to become ‘Nap Reviewers’, and get paid to nap! Also, no, we are not joking… The team of ‘Nap Reviewers’ will need to be prepared to start work straight away, as well as being committed to napping everyday for 30 days. Applicants must be able to sleep alone during the testing period to ensure that the naps are undisturbed. All applicants must also have strong English writing skills in order to accurately carry out the reviews of their naps and follow any relevant instructions. Surae has all the sleepy details.
- And with Mother’s Day over the weekend, we thought we would share a sweet story. A Miami baker named Sherronda Daye is using her culinary skills to give back on Mother’s Day. The woman launched the 100 Cakes in 10 Days project, where, for every bundt cake purchased, another will be donated to families that have lost children. The goal is to donate at least 100 cakes in the time leading up to the holiday. While the cakes are always given to families that have lost a child, the circumstances surrounding it vary, and each year she partners with a different organization to accomplish the task. This year, she’s working with the nonprofit Miami Children’s Initiative, which will give the cakes to families whose children have died from gun violence or illness.
- And at the end of the show, here’s a ‘quick’ incentive to get that COVID-19 vaccine. The famous Talledega race track says you can take your own car for a spin around the track with proof of the shot. Plus, things you should get rid of while you are spring cleaning this year. These Hot Topics and so much more, this morning on GTU!