Ellen is ending her talk show

- On Good Things Utah this morning – A new Deseret News article examines the latest census information about our state. Utah is often criticized for its lack of diversity. When people think of the “typical Utah family,” they probably picture a white, Republican Latter-day Saint household made up of a husband, wife and kids. Lots of kids. But the truth is much more nuanced. Just as it’s dangerous to have a single story about child care or who makes a better leader, it’s important to see beyond the stereotypes of Utah families. If our perceptions and policies are tailored to one version of that family – even if it’s the majority – we are essentially refusing to see the full range of our community. If you’d like to read the entire article click here: https://www.deseret.com/opinion/2021/5/6/22412713/white-republican-latter-day-saint-helping-families-means-moving-past-utah-stereotypes
- And this news is just breaking this morning – Ellen DeGeneres is ending her talk show after 19 seasons and more than 3,000 episodes. A source close to the host tells DailyMail.com,’ She has had enough and told her team that she’s done’ This comes as ratings have plummeted after several former and current employees accused her of fostering a toxic work environment. We have the latest on the talk show hosts’ decision.
- Plus, Oscar winner Matt Damon weighed in on the rumors his pal Ben Affleck may be back together with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez – chatter which has only intensified after they were spotted together last weekend at a luxury resort in Montana. “There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that,” Damon joked at first when probed by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Damon – who joined the show live from Australia, where his family is residing, to promote his new movie, “Stillwater” – said the idea that the couple is back on again is news to him and that he knew nothing about it until Savannah and Hoda brought it up.
- And finally our resident morning person – Reagan shares how to wake up feeling less groggy. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU.
