A movement to change the world takes its part in helping survivors of sexual violence. Elizabeth Smart spoke today about her campaign, “We Believe You.”

Over the last twenty years, Smart has presented her survivor story. She said that the two main comments she gets is that the same thing happened to someone and they were scared to say anything, or that they spoke up and were not believed. This, she said, is a devastating reality. Her campaign seeks to end this stigma of disbelief surrounding sexual violence for people of all genders. She spoke of how having people believe her and having a strong support system can make a major difference in how she has been able to create a life after something so terrible occurred.

The first and most important thing to do if someone opens up about their experience with sexual violence, Smart said, is to believe them. As low as 2% of sexual violence cases are false alligations. Smart said that it will always be safer to believe a person than to brush them aside.

Smart’s campaign has jewelry and shirts supporting the Elizabeth Smart Fund. This program funds survivors’ healing process, helping them to be proactive in their life.

Inside the jewelry casing is a pledge to help survivors. Inside the case it says, “I pledge to stand with victims of sexual violence. I support you, I love you, I believe you.”

To learn more about this campaign, Smart will be at the City Creek Downeast in Salt Lake City on Giving Tuesday, November 29 from 12-2 p.m.

Website: https://www.elizabethsmartfoundation.org/