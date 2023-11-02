SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Elizabeth Smart, survivor, advocate, and founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, joined us on the show to share about the “We Believe You” campaign.

“We Believe You” advocates for supporting victims and survivors of sexual violence. Launched in 2020 by the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, this movement seeks to create a safe space for survivors to use their voice and make an impact. Studies show that a primary concern for those disclosing abuse is the fear of not being believed or receiving a negative reaction. As a result, many victims don’t report their abuse or receive the help they need. We Believe You is a movement that recognizes the positive impact of believing and supporting victims and survivors of sexual violence.

Smart shared the impact the language we use has on a person’s healing. She shared some phrases to avoid, and says the best thing you can do is to listen closely to the survivor on how you can support their healing journey. “The first and most impactful thing you can do is create a safe space for survivors to disclose abuse. Your job isn’t to investigate their story or seek justice for them. Your role is to listen and say, ‘I hear you, and I support you.’ Your reaction in that moment will make a huge difference in the trajectory of their healing,” expressed Elizabeth Smart.

Here’s how you can help:

Donate to support healing and education programs. www.elizabethsmartfoundation.org/donate Educate yourself (and others) on the issue. Follow @elizabethsmartfoundation and @malouffoundation on social media Represent the movement and spread awareness through your social circles.