Elizabeth Cordero’s incredible path towards success will leave you feeling inspired

Elizabeth Cordero, founder and CEO of Cordero Investments LLC, is a tremendously successful woman who has battled and fought for all of her success in life. Born in an impoverished town in Mexico, Elizabeth lived day-to-day without some of the basic necessities such as food, water, and sanitation. After making a dangerous river border crossing and arriving in the United States Elizabeth quickly learned English, got an education, and started pursuing her goals. “The biggest surprise for most people is the fact that almost everything I have accomplished in my career happened while I was an undocumented resident in the US,” she says. Elizabeth is the winner of 40 Under 40 Utah Bussiness Magazine, The annual Forty Under 40 program honors Utah’s up-and-coming professionals rising through the ranks at record speed. She now focuses on getting into politics, advancing her humanitarian work, and running her business.

Cordero Investments LLC, the company she founded, do about 30 quick sales per year to help sellers in difficult situations. Whether it’s divorce, foreclosure, short sale, bankruptcy, family challenges, or any other situation, Cordero Investments offers a solution that gets your house sold quickly and gets you back on your feet. They have stress-free options to help you when the difficulties of life seem overwhelming.

Their process is easy, quick, and effective. Their core mission is to help you find the best solution to ease the burden of an already difficult situation. Cordero Investments LLC will buy houses in very poor condition and apartment buildings too, or they can simply act as an agent and make the listings.

This story contains sponsored content.