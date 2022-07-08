- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – James Caan, the prolific actor known for his role in “The Godfather” films, has died, his family said Thursday. Caan died at the age of 82 on Wednesday, his family announced on Twitter. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” They did not mention a cause of death. Caan may be best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in the 1972 classic “The Godfather,” which earned him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor and the Golden Globe for best supporting actor. He briefly reprised the role in “The Godfather Part II” in 1974. His decades long film career began in the 1960s, with starring roles in the Howard Hawks’ films “Red Line 7000” and “El Dorado.”
- Plus, for healthcare professionals who work in the field of palliative and hospice care, providing support for terminally ill patients can give a rare insight into questions many of us face when contemplating life and our own mortality. ‘What really matters?’ is the question many of us want to know. Now, in an exclusive interview with Health Digest, leading palliative care and hospice specialist, Dr. Simran Malhotra, shares firsthand how her patients have influenced the way she leads her own life in hopes it will inspire others to do the same. “If we allow it, death can be our greatest teacher,” Dr. Malhotra explains. “It has a way of putting things into perspective and making us question our priorities. For me, working in palliative care has been a powerful reminder of what really matters in life. I hope that by sharing some of the most common regrets of my patients, it will inspire you to live a life with no regrets.” When it comes to regrets, Dr. Malhotra asks patients about what holds personal meaning in their lives. “Two questions I ask almost all my patients are ‘What brings you joy?’ and ‘What is most important to you?'” From these questions, I’ve found that people all have different stories, but their regrets are mostly the same nearing the end.” To read more click here: https://www.msn.com/en-US/health/wellness/what-most-people-say-before-they-die-according-to-top-hospice-doctor-simran-malhotra–exclusive/ar-AAZkFRk
- At the end of the show – To celebrate Surae’s birthday this weekend we are playing a game called This or That. See how well Nicea and Deena know their cohost AND happy birthday Surae! Tune in with us for a fun Friday edition of GTU Hour 2.