SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The new year brings the perfect opportunity for a refresh, especially in your home. Franky Hernandez and Tam Coriell, owners of the Park City company Studio Interiors, teach you what you can do to take the décor you already have to the next level.

The key to making the interior of your home feel complete is layering. Small details are what you can build on to elevate a space.

Three different color trends are on the come-up for interior design in 2023. These trends show the power of layering, combining different colors, textures and patterns can change the ambiance of a room.

The first of these trends revolves around nude tones. Pale pink colors and flesh tones create a calm and stabilizing atmosphere, perfect for a master bedroom.

The next trend is what Tam refers to as “drama”. The emphasis is on creating balance through playful colors and patterns rather than matching them. This gives a room a moody feel and brings out more emotion, the perfect option for a living room.

The third trend is more elegant, including leather tones and some animal prints. Darker colors make a room more sophisticated and refined while creating a moody environment, similar to the last trend.

With such a variety of trends on the rise, you are certain to find something that works for you and your home! Work fun pieces in with your personal style to give your spaces a fun, new feel.

Follow Franky and Tam on Instagram @studiointeriorsco or find them on their website studiointeriorsutah.com for more tips and information!