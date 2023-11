Tierra Nielsen from KT Lux Designs tells us that Christmas trends for 2023 include a vintage vibe with a lot of pink, and bows! We even learn three creative DIY’s that truly elevate our decor, and bring and elegant touch to Christmas.

Using vintage tea cups, we see how to set a snowy winter scene inside, how to use our heirloom China to make a unique wreath, and the how-to for the perfect bow.

Instagram @tierra_nielsen @ktluxdesigns and Website www.ktluxdesigns.com