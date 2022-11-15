SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Have you heard? Bold colors and patterns are IN for fall 2022. Tijana Fitozovic, owner of Her Kind Apparel, curated looks with our hosts in mind. Nicea, Brianne, Surae and Deena each sported a different look from the new collection.

Brianne Johnson wearing the Check You And Me Jacket

Nicea DeGering wearing the Clover Dress

Founded by two best friends, HerKind Apparell aims to make clothes that make you the most elevated version of yourself. Whether you’re looking for comfy chic or upscale and classy, HerKind has an outfit for you. With options ranging from puff vests and bell bottom leggings to leather paired with a bold shacket, there is something for the daytime mom or date night out.

The ladies are offering a special discount for GTU viewers. Use code: GTU for 20% off all day (11/15).

Instagram: @herkindapparel