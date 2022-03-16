What’s better than taking on a fun expedition this Spring Break? Christopher Hagedorn, Founder of Get in the Wild, joined hour two of GTU to share with viewers what canyoneering is. Canyoneering is one of Utah’s most exciting adventures. Canyoneering is an outdoor adventure sport that is used to find opportunities for personal growth. Canyoneering season is from March till November. Canyoneering involves navigating the mountain as your own obstacle.

Get In The Wild Guided Canyoneering Adventure will happen at one of the most sought out canyoneering destinations in the world, Southern Utah’s Dirty Devil/Robber’s Roost Wilderness Area – an epic wilderness landscape that was once frequented by wild west outlaws. Guided trips are beginner and family-friendly, which makes a great spring break option.

Visit www.getinthewild.com/goodthingsutah to enter to win an epic Goblin’s Lair Canyoneering Adventure for four. Be sure to enter, as we will be offering an exclusive, special offer to everyone that enters.

