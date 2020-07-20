Elevate your PJ’s with Preston Tait

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Time to get out of our jammies, and elevate our comfy clothes! Our friend and fashion guru, stylist Preston Tait was in studio today to tell us how to do just that.

Graphic tees can be dressed up or down, and paired with a lot of different things. Preston showed us gaucho style pants, flowy cropped pants, and shorts. These pieces have structure, yet you can still move. A french tuck of the t-shirt keeps things pulled together, and trendy. Pair with birkenstocks or heels.

Pleated skirts are trending, and you can pair them with again a graphic tee and sneakers for a casual look, to dressing it up for a wedding or event.

Preston also showed us the perfect accessories to top off your look like hats and headbands.

Head to Preston’s instagram for a giveaway to the boutique he showed off today at @preston_tait

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Things Utah Sponsors