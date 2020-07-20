Elevate your PJ’s with Preston Tait

Time to get out of our jammies, and elevate our comfy clothes! Our friend and fashion guru, stylist Preston Tait was in studio today to tell us how to do just that.

Graphic tees can be dressed up or down, and paired with a lot of different things. Preston showed us gaucho style pants, flowy cropped pants, and shorts. These pieces have structure, yet you can still move. A french tuck of the t-shirt keeps things pulled together, and trendy. Pair with birkenstocks or heels.

Pleated skirts are trending, and you can pair them with again a graphic tee and sneakers for a casual look, to dressing it up for a wedding or event.

Preston also showed us the perfect accessories to top off your look like hats and headbands.

Head to Preston’s instagram for a giveaway to the boutique he showed off today at @preston_tait