Elevate your instagram game with these posing tips

In the day and age of social media, we are posting and getting tagged in photos that the public see all the time. If you feel awkward during a photo taking session, or don’t like the photos you’re getting, but don’t know what to do about it, we’ve got you covered! Deena shared 7 simple tips from her modeling experience that anyone can apply to elevate their photo game! @deena_marie

1- Angle your body away from the camera vs towards. Weight on the hip that is away.

2- Lengthen the leg! Extend and energize all the way to the toe.

3- Avoid arms against your body. Hold them off the body for a more flattering line.

4- Know your angles. Practice in front of the mirror! You’ll feel silly at first, but you’ll end up with the confidence of knowing exactly how you like to angle your face and body.

5- Create shape. Rather than standing uncomfortably, make it interesting.

6- Get creative. Don’t underestimate a twist of the waist, or a profile rather than straight on.

7- When sitting, pay attention to posture and legs! Sit up straight, and lengthen the leg.

Smize! Energy behind the eyes is key, and confidence is everything! Everyone is beautiful and is here to shine their individual light. Don’t shrink away from it, let us bask in it!