Elevate your home with design tips from an interior designer

Lindsey Wing, owner of Elevated Ave. & the Curated by Elevated Ave. Shop shared her story about being a small, woman-owned business here in Salt Lake City (based out of Rose Park). She specializes in interior styling & Airbnb staging & has just opened an online shop of all the cute, fun things!

Lindsey believes that everyone should love where they spend their time & that you should be surrounded by things that make you happy. The pandemic has solidified this mindset.

She decided to launch the shop after spending time at home, helping with distance learning with my kids. They have loved watching it come to life & my daughter Josie even helps me pack my orders.

Lindsey’s style & what you will find in the shop is fun & colorful— a reminder that you don’t always have to follow trends & that you should feel free to express yourself in your spaces!

As this was her first launch, she introduced the themes you can expect to see as we grow: fun color combos & rainbows, feminism & woman empowerment, pots & plants accessories, unique items for your kitchen & bar, and functional + pretty organizing items.

Some of the items in the shop are exclusive color collaboration from talented artisans. Lindsey loves working with local artisans & collaborating with other local businesses— there are so many passionate, talented people here.

Find Elevated Ave. on IG: or their website www.ElevatedAve.com.