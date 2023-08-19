SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Acupuncture is a time-tested, holistic medicine that can help to decrease pain and restore function. It is also helpful for internal conditions like: Anxiety, GI problems, Fertility, Thyroid, Allergies and much more. Science is only beginning to grasp the powerful medicine that is Acupuncture and understand the mechanisms behind it.

At Salt Lake City Acupuncture Clinic, the experts provide a solution for chronic complex conditions, that will help you get back to your life the way you want to live it. Salt Lake City Acupuncture offers services specializing in the treatment of conditions like chronic pain (headaches, back pain), autoimmune disease (chronic fatigue, fribromyalgia, MS, rheumatoid arthritis), and neurology (neuropathy, shingles, stroke recovery).

Visit SLCacu.com for more information.

Typically consultation price is $40, but mention GTU when you call and receive a discount to $25 for your first consultation.

Social Media:

o Instagram- @saltlakeacu

o Facebook- @saltlakeacu

o TikTok- @saltlakeacu

Sponsored by Salt Lake Acupuncture Clinic.