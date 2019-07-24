Elevate your child’s dancing with Chelsie Hightower

Having been on shows like So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars, Chelsie Hightower is a well-known name in Utah’s dance community. The dancing pro has trained from the age of nine and wants to share her extensive knowledge and experience with other dance hopefuls.

Chelsie met with us to discuss her program Dance Elevated. This summer, she will be holding a week-long camp from July 29-Aug. 3 at the University of Utah School of Dance. Young dancers will be able to learn from professional’s that have danced for Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga and on So You Think You Can Dance. The goal of the camp is to work on building the individual first, and the dancer second. The big focus is on unity — dancers will stay at University of Utah dorms and will be given opportunities to develop friendships that will last beyond the camp.

Dancers from ages 10-18 can join the camp. There will be general and advanced classes, so dancers of all levels can join in on this chance to elevate their talent. Learn more and register at danceelevated.com.