SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Robyn Cohen and Jeanette Padilla spoke about the importance of elevating the representation of women with the support of men. The W Collective has been doing this for 15 years. Thus far, the W Collective has produced over 100 events in several key markets including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, here in Salt Lake and even Sao Paulo, Brazil in the last six years.

The W Collective has impacted over 10,000 women over the years. They are re-opening their doors after COVID-19, and are now once again producing events, curated experiences and educational workshops focused on women entrepreneurs.

The next event, being held on December 15 at Hardware Apartments, the W Collective will be co-hosting with Hunt Club, Zeni.ai, Clearlink, Wasatch Innovation Network and Metrics Engine. Highlighting Padilla, and raising money for the Food Justice Coalition, Padilla’s organization, all funds will be going to a good cause.

Padilla started the organization in late 2020 when she posted on social media to solicit donations for a Christmas dinner. There, she collected over $4,000 and recruited help to stage a fill course sit-down meal under I-15. There, she fed 200 people experiencing homelessness.

Two years later, Padilla and the Food Justice Coalition continue their mission to provide nutrient-dense, plant-based meals across the Salt Lake community to those experiencing homelessness.

The event is bringing together support for women and raising money for a greater cause. Space is limited, to reserve your seat RSVP here.

Website: https://wcollectiveco.com/

https://donorbox.org/support-food-justice-meal-outreach-education

RSVP Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSckkJs2pUCWmJZXeFYIU5yviDAxbkIplWrF7caDGib6TchyTw/viewform

Instagram: @thewcollectiveco

@foodjusticecoalition

@jeanettepadillavega