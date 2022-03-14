- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – In the age of aspirational Instagram posts, one North Carolina woman is calling on fellow parents to normalize the mess on social media and show what raising kids actually looks like. Macgill Frutchey told “Good Morning America” she started her “Dumpster Fire Farmhouse” video series because it’s the type of content she wants to see on social media. In one video, she asks, “How refreshing would it be if every time we logged into Insta, instead of seeing like a perfectly curated light and bright kitchen or home, that you saw the opposite or just reality?” It’s a refreshing and even brave move from the 39-year-old content creator who six years ago was mostly sharing humorous posts.
One writer says she would do things very differently if she was a first time parent again. She says: "as a first-timer, there are always things you do because you're a nervous newbie who's learning on the go. Or in other words, new parenting is basically trial-by-fire and sometimes it can be explosive, especially those breastfed baby poops. Here are a few things I wouldn't do as a new parent if I had the chance to start all over again."
- ***1. Throwing big birthday parties
- ***2. Not hiring a non-family member babysitter sooner
- ***3. Buying too many clothes
- ***4. Worrying about small accidents
Who couldn't use a little jolt of joy right about now? If you're in need of a quick pick-me-up, you're in luck. A new "pep talk hotline" is free for anyone to call at any time and receive sweet messages from elementary students at a small rural school in California. Warning: if you call, you'll hang up the phone with a giant grin on your face and a lighter heart. The public art project, called the "Peptoc Hotline" (because the little kids mistakenly spelled "pep talk" that way, bless their little hearts), is from the students at West Side Elementary School in Healdsburg, California. There are a number of encouraging (and unintentionally hilarious) messages to help anyone who might be going through a rough time or simply having a bad day. Call 707-998-8410 to listen to pure joy!
Your coffee just got a whole lot sweeter! Although there is a deluge of coffee creamer products already on the market, Coffee Mate continues to dream up new ways to upgrade our morning brew. The brand's latest innovation is no exception. From the brand that brought you Glazed Donut and Oatmeal Crème Pie bottled creamer comes a Drumstick Sundae Cone flavor that will make your coffee taste like a straight-up dessert. Sounds pretty darn good on a Monday!