Electric Gamebox changes the world of video games as we know it

Electric Gamebox has just opened at Fashion Place mall! By Red Balloon you’ll find this brand-new spot to experience what it’s like to be a human controller!

Manager Victor Zerull tells us Electric Gamebox delivers hyper-immersive games in interactive digital smart rooms, or ‘Gamebox’ gaming pods. The Gameboxes – which can host two to six players for experiences lasting between 15 and 60 minutes – feature a range of cutting-edge technologies such as projection mapping, touch screens, patent-pending Lidar and 3D motion tracking as well as surround sound, all without the need for headsets.

Participants can immerse themselves in the world of Mossy Bottom Farmdodge, dodge ghosts, survive an alien invasion, and enjoy other challenges while playing limited-time games like “Shaun the Sheep” and “Rescue the Royals”. The state-of-the-art games are suitable for everyone 8 years old and over. Pricing ranges (depending on time duration) from $10-$30 dollars a session.

Visit Electric Gamebox online at https://electricgamebox.com on instagram @electricgamebox and in person at 6191 S State St Unit 8, Murray