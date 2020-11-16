Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Change starts within, that’s the message to the youth in our communities from Damarr Jones and Tua Kealoha of Elate the Minds. This motivational speaking duo wants our youth to know they are not their environment. The two met on a film set, got talking, and when they realized they had similar backgrounds they knew they had a message to share.

To kids in a tough situation hoping to break negative generational cycles, they tell us that while you may be from your parents, you are not of your parents. It’s all about a mind change, and a mind set. Tua and Damarr are inspiring the lives of so many who look up to them and see that if they can do it, so can they.

Follow along on Facebook ETM and on IG @etmelatetheminds