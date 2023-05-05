SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) – Utah produces some of the most talented and musically inclined individuals. An NBC The Voice Season 23 contestant joined us on the show today to talk about his magical musical journey.

EJ Michels has paved his way through the music industry and has a decorated career. Over the years, he has released several solo songs as well as a long history with his band Foreign Figures. The Voice provided EJ with the opportunity to be a part of Team Blake Shelton, a popular country singer. However, he was later stolen by the previous One Direction star, Niall Horan. The opportunity to work with these amazing artists was an amazing experience for Michels. This established performer and singer has a bright future ahead of him.

