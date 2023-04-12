LEHI, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Summer is almost here! While we cannot wait for the season and neither can the kids, ofttimes the kids will utter the dreaded phrase “I’m bored.” Thankfully there is a solution the keep the kiddo’s boredom at bay and also get them learning under the guise of fun. Husband and wife duo Adam and Charlee Ruben share their edutainment program, Snapology, that combines fun activities with scholastic events.

Snapology is an interactive, educational and fun way for students to spend their summer vacation. In addition to educational summer fun, Snapology also offers birthday parties to students. All in-person parties include a birthday theme and a certified Snapology party instructor who sets-up, cleans-up, provides supplies and leads all activities. Themes include Motor Mania, Epic Robotics and also a theme of your own choosing.

Snapology programs are very diverse and include Robotics and Lego sculpting using popular themes including Pokemon, Star Wars and Minecraft. Currently, Snapology is offering over 70 summer camps all along the Wasatch Front. Summer Camp registration is now open from Orem to South Jordan and Sandy.